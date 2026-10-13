60 countries back EU's declaration opposing strait tolls 

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced the "No Fees, No Tolls" global pledge on social media platform X, saying countries must oppose attempts to turn international shipping routes into sources of revenue or political tools.

"International navigation must remain open to everyone, not to whoever can pay. Today, 60 countries pledged to oppose tolls or fees on international shipping routes by joining our 'No Fees, No Tolls' global pledge," Kallas wrote on X.