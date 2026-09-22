Gloucestershire teenager appears in Bristol Crown Court after shop stabbing

A 14-year-old boy in Gloucestershire appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Monday (9/21) after stabbing a girl in a shop after she rejected his romantic advances.

The attack happened in March 2026, when the boy confronted her in a store and injured her with a knife.

Detective Superintendent Ian Fletcher, Head of Serious and Complex Investigations, said: "This was a frenzied attack that took place in broad daylight."

But thankfully, the girl survived.