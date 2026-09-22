Gloucestershire teenager appears in Bristol Crown Court after shop stabbing
A 14-year-old boy in Gloucestershire appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Monday (9/21) after stabbing a girl in a shop after she rejected his romantic advances.
The attack happened in March 2026, when the boy confronted her in a store and injured her with a knife.
Detective Superintendent Ian Fletcher, Head of Serious and Complex Investigations, said: "This was a frenzied attack that took place in broad daylight."
But thankfully, the girl survived.
Boy stalked girl online for months
Before the attack, the boy had stalked the girl online using fake profiles for months.
During the incident, a shopkeeper trying to help was also hurt.
The victim managed to escape and says she still feels anxious and on edge.
Detective Superintendent Ian Fletcher called her "lucky" to have escaped with minor injuries and said, "My hope now is that the victim is able to move on from these deeply traumatic events and start to rebuild her life again."