Goodman Group cancels $1.2bn Lane Cove datacentre amid policy changes
World
Goodman Group just pulled the plug on its massive $1.2 billion datacentre plan in Lane Cove, Sydney.
The main reason? Emerging federal and state policy now make it tougher for datacentre projects to get approved, especially with stricter environmental checks.
Lane Cove residents relieved, industry warns
Locals were worried about the center being so close to schools and parks, and groups like Lane Cove Responsible Planning said it's relieved it's off the table.
Goodman Group pointed out that clearer regulations would have helped from the start.
Now, some in the industry warn that these changes could send future tech investments to places with fewer restrictions, possibly hurting Australia's digital growth down the line.