Gopalganj gasoline bomb kills BNP activist before Sheikh Hasina's return
A BNP activist, Raju Mollah, was killed in a gasoline-bomb attack on Wednesday in Gopalganj, former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's hometown.
The attack has put the spotlight back on Bangladesh's ongoing political unrest, with police said Mollah was deliberately targeted during a wave of arson and clashes.
All this comes just as Hasina has said she intends to return to the country next month.
Border Guard troops sent to Gopalganj
In response, authorities have ramped up security by sending more Border Guard troops to Gopalganj.
The BNP is blaming supporters of Hasina's banned Awami League for stirring up violence, especially by taking advantage of garment workers' wage protests.
With recent attacks on a police station and the residence of a lawmaker, tensions remain high, and many are worried things could get even more heated as Hasina's arrival approaches.