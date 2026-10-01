Gov Gavin Newsom signs California law setting 18 minimum age

Survivors and activists are celebrating.

Sara Tasneem, a child marriage survivor who has been fighting for years to protect children from early marriage, said this law is about keeping future generations safe.

Fraidy Reiss, founder and executive director of Unchained At Last, pointed out that closing these loopholes took relentless effort.

Even though there is still no federal rule on this, California's new law sends a strong message to the 32 states where child marriage is still allowed: change is possible if you keep pushing for it.