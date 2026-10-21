Grace Edge allegedly killed former husband and girlfriend in Uvalda
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A tragic incident unfolded in Georgia when 76-year-old Grace Edge allegedly shot and killed her ex-husband, Wallace Truman Edge, 75, and his girlfriend, Pamela Cook, 40.
The shooting happened Monday afternoon at a trailer home on McNatt Falls Road in Uvalda.
Their relationship had been rocky for years, especially after Wallace started dating someone much younger.
Grace Edge faces murder charge
Pamela's mother was also there during the attack and was injured while calling 911.
Police say there were past disputes between Grace and Wallace, but no previous arrests.
After the shooting, Grace turned herself in at the sheriff's office and now faces serious charges, including murder.
She remains in custody awaiting her first court appearance.