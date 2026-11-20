Great Britain retail sales rise 0.7% in October 2026
Great Britain retail sales surprised everyone with a 0.7% rise in October 2026, after the government's "Be Ready" campaign got people buying extra canned food and shelf-stable milk.
This uptick came right after a slow September, and totally beat expert predictions of flat sales.
Supermarkets' food sales climb 0.8%
Supermarkets saw food sales climb by 0.8%, while nonfood items like toys and sports gear also did well.
Even online shopping picked up again, though fuel sales dropped due to higher prices.
Despite inflation worries, retailers are feeling upbeat about Black Friday and Christmas thanks to this boost in demand.