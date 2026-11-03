Greenland parliament approves US bases, 'Golden dome' missile defense
Greenland's parliament just approved a big security deal with the US letting the US build two military bases on the island and bring in Trump's "Golden Dome" missile defense system.
Foreign Minister Mute Egede called it a key move for Greenland's safety, especially with global tensions running high.
Deal preserves Danish control over Greenland
This agreement follows earlier drama when President Trump was discussing options for acquiring Greenland, a territory rich in minerals and part of Denmark.
While the new deal strengthens the US presence, it still protects Danish control and Greenland's right to self-rule.
Not everyone's happy, though: Opposition party Naleraq says the deal brings no real economic perks for locals.
Next up, Denmark's parliament will review everything later this month before it kicks in.