Greta Thunberg slams COP31 as hypocritical in Antalya conference
Greta Thunberg just showed up at COP31 in Antalya, Turkey, and didn't hold back.
She called the talks hypocritical and urged leaders to care more about people and the planet than profits.
Her message hits especially hard after a year of deadly climate-related disasters, including heat waves and floods, and another energy shock caused by the Iran war.
COP31 pushes renewables, questions nuclear energy
This year's conference, co-hosted by Turkey and Australia, is all about moving away from fossil fuels like coal and pushing for renewables such as rooftop solar.
There's also talk about climate finance and criticism of growing interest in nuclear energy.
Looking ahead, COP32 will take place in Ethiopia in 2027 to keep the momentum going on global climate action.