At 112, Puerto Rican man named world's oldest living person

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Jul 01, 2021, 02:15 am

Emilio Flores Marquez was born on August 8, 1908, in Carolina, Puerto Rico.

The Guinness World Records on Wednesday confirmed Emilio Flores Marquez from Puerto Rico as the oldest living person in the world with an age of 112 years and 326 days. Marquez was born on August 8, 1908, in Carolina, Puerto Rico. This breaks the previous record held by Romania's Dumitru Comănescu, who died at the age of 111 years 219 days.

Background

Marquez second-oldest among 11 kids

According to the Guinness World Records website, Marquez is the second oldest of 11 children born to Alberto Flores Melendez and Margarita Márquez-Garcia. He was the first-born son who helped on the family farm and also assisted in taking care of his nine surviving siblings. "I scrubbed, I took care of the boys, I did everything," he said.

Family

He was married for 75 years; wife died in 2010

Marquez—known affectionately as "Don Millo"—was married for 75 years to Andrea Perez until her death in 2010. The two had four children, two of whom are still alive and well. He currently lives with the two children, Tirsa and "Millito," who take care of him in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. He also has five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Health

He underwent surgery at age 101

Marquez had also undergone surgery at 101 to implant a pacemaker. He has lost nearly all of his hearing but remains in good health. Marquez believes an abundance of love and a lack of anger is key to a happy life. "My father raised me with love, loving everyone. He always told me and my siblings to do good, to share everything with others."

Quote

'Always an honor to celebrate these remarkable human beings'

Guinness World Records Editor-in-Chief Craig Glenday said, "It's always an honor to celebrate these remarkable human beings..." "I am thrilled to feature Sr. Márquez—born, interestingly, on the 8th day of the 8th month in the 8th year of the 20th century!—and bring his fascinating story to the wider public," Glenday said. Comănescu—who briefly held the record—died before Guinness went to press, Glenday noted.

Previous records

Comănescu died in June 2020

Born on November 21, 1908, Comănescu had briefly held the record for less than a month. However, he died on June 27, 2020, before Guinness World Records published his title. At the time of his death, Comănescu was 111 years 219 days old. The oldest person to ever have lived is Jeanne Calment (France), who died at 122 years and 164 days.