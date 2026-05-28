22-year-old student from Gujarat stabbed to death in Canada 

A 22-year-old Indian-origin woman, Vidhi Kalpeshbhai Meghani, was fatally stabbed in a knife attack in Canada 's Niagara region on May 15. The victim hailed from Borsad town in Gujarat 's Anand district and had been living for the past four years in Canada, where she was studying law. She was also working part-time to support herself and was preparing to apply for Permanent Residency (PR) in Canada.

Incident details Attack on Meghani occurred in broad daylight The attack on Meghani occurred in broad daylight after she left her residence in the Niagara area. She suffered fatal stab injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital by local residents but was declared dead on arrival. Initial reports suggest that the attacker may have targeted her during an attempted robbery. Canadian police have since arrested one suspect and launched a detailed investigation into the case.

Family's grief Family thought she was busy with work, studies Per reports, Meghani's family in Borsad was unaware of the tragedy for several days, as they couldn't contact her since May 16. They initially thought she was busy with work and studies. The family was only informed about her death after officials and police contacted them through diplomatic channels. Officials have yet to disclose the exact motive for the killing.

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