Gulf states meet Trump at U.N. urging diplomacy with Iran
World
Gulf state officials are meeting President Trump at the U.N. in New York today, urging him to choose diplomacy over conflict with Iran.
With tensions running high and the Persian Gulf economy already feeling the strain, they are hoping talks can help avoid things getting worse.
GCC warns Iran over Hormuz tensions
The Gulf Cooperation Council (think Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and friends) is worried about recent missile strikes and Iran's move to block a key shipping route amid the ongoing war and tensions over the Strait of Hormuz.
The conflict has even spilled into Yemen, threatening vital oil routes.
Still, there is a glimmer of hope: Trump might meet Iran's president at the U.N. opening the door for fresh negotiations.