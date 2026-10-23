Gurinder Singh Gill charged in death of wife Jasmine Gill
World
Gurinder Singh Gill, a man of Indian origin from Sacramento, has been charged with killing his wife, Jasmine Gill.
Jasmine, a 30-year-old registered nurse and mother to an eight-month-old baby, went missing during a tough divorce and child custody battle.
Gurinder first claimed ICE agents took her, but police later found her remains 113km away and ruled out his story.
Gill arrested, GoFundMe raises over $21,000
Police arrested Gurinder after finding inconsistencies in his account of Jasmine's disappearance.
Her tragic death has left friends and family heartbroken.
A GoFundMe campaign has raised over $21,000 to help return Jasmine's remains to her mother in India and support her young son.