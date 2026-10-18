Gypsy Rose Blanchard unhurt after minor Terrebonne Parish car crash
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Gypsy Rose Blanchard was involved in a small car crash on Saturday in Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana.
Thankfully, both she and the other driver walked away without injuries or arrests, just some minor damage to the cars.
Blanchard partner Ken Urker found dead
This comes just weeks after the sudden passing of Gypsy's partner, Ken Urker, who was found dead on his 34th birthday.
His body was discovered by Gypsy's brother and sister-in-law.
Ken and Gypsy share a young daughter named Aurora Raina Urker.