Habas Demir Celik steel factory blast near Izmir kills 6
World
A tragic explosion hit the Habas Demir Celik steel factory near Izmir, Turkiye, leaving six people dead and about a dozen injured.
The blast happened around midday and set off a fire, which made rescue efforts even tougher.
Early reports had fewer casualties, but numbers rose as teams searched through the debris.
Rescuers search Aliaga after crane fall
Rescue crews are still working at the scene in Aliaga, about 60km north of Izmir.
The DHA news agency said initial findings suggested an overhead crane fell into a furnace during steel casting, causing the explosion.
Those affected were factory workers, according to Izmir's mayor.