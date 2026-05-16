Iranian hackers accessed US fuel tank monitoring systems: Report

A cyberattack on fuel storage tank monitoring systems at gas stations across several United States states has been reported. The attack is suspected to be the work of Iranian hackers, according to American officials. The hackers managed to access automatic tank gauge (ATG) systems that were connected to the internet without any password protection.

Security threat Hackers could hide real gas leak While the hackers were able to change the displayed numbers on some screens, officials said they couldn't change the actual fuel levels in the tanks. Security experts have warned that if a hacker gets access to these monitoring systems, they could hide a real gas leak without detection. Nick Tausek, lead security automation architect at Swimlane, emphasized that such breaches can cause public confusion and operational stress.

Targeted infrastructure Fuel systems are attractive cyber targets Ross Filipek, chief information security officer at Corsica Technologies, said fuel systems are attractive cyber targets as they directly impact public confidence and supply chains. He warned that if such cyber activity spreads nationwide, it could lead to supply chain disruptions and economic stress. Filipek advised operators to treat these systems as critical infrastructure rather than back-office equipment.

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Suspected perpetrator Investigators suspect Iran's involvement Investigators suspect Iran's involvement as it has previously targeted these gas tank systems, CNN reported. However, they also said that the US government may never be able to officially prove who did it due to a lack of digital evidence left behind by the hackers. If confirmed, this would be another attempt by Tehran to target critical American infrastructure amid ongoing conflicts.

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