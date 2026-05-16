Iranian hackers accessed US fuel tank monitoring systems: Report
What's the story
A cyberattack on fuel storage tank monitoring systems at gas stations across several United States states has been reported. The attack is suspected to be the work of Iranian hackers, according to American officials. The hackers managed to access automatic tank gauge (ATG) systems that were connected to the internet without any password protection.
Security threat
Hackers could hide real gas leak
While the hackers were able to change the displayed numbers on some screens, officials said they couldn't change the actual fuel levels in the tanks. Security experts have warned that if a hacker gets access to these monitoring systems, they could hide a real gas leak without detection. Nick Tausek, lead security automation architect at Swimlane, emphasized that such breaches can cause public confusion and operational stress.
Targeted infrastructure
Fuel systems are attractive cyber targets
Ross Filipek, chief information security officer at Corsica Technologies, said fuel systems are attractive cyber targets as they directly impact public confidence and supply chains. He warned that if such cyber activity spreads nationwide, it could lead to supply chain disruptions and economic stress. Filipek advised operators to treat these systems as critical infrastructure rather than back-office equipment.
Suspected perpetrator
Investigators suspect Iran's involvement
Investigators suspect Iran's involvement as it has previously targeted these gas tank systems, CNN reported. However, they also said that the US government may never be able to officially prove who did it due to a lack of digital evidence left behind by the hackers. If confirmed, this would be another attempt by Tehran to target critical American infrastructure amid ongoing conflicts.
Cyber evolution
Tehran-linked hackers have caused disruptions since US-Israel conflict started
Since the US-Israeli conflict with Iran started, Tehran-linked hackers have caused several disruptions. Israel's National Cyber Directorate head Yossi Karadi noted a "significant increase in the scale, speed, and integration between cyber operations and psychological campaigns." Experts say that Iran's tactics are evolving quickly with faster iterations and likely AI-driven scaling for reconnaissance and phishing.