Hafiz Talha Saeed urges Pakistanis, PMML unity against India
Hafiz Talha Saeed, son of Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed, is calling on Pakistanis, especially those in the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), to come together against India.
At a recent event, he said Pakistan should protect the Muslim community and looked back at how the original Pakistan Movement brought people together as one nation.
Talha Saeed calls PMML vote worship
Talha described PMML as carrying forward the legacy of the historic Muslim League, saying it can help solve today's political divides and public issues.
With elections happening on November 8, he called voting for PMML candidates an act of worship and highlighted their focus on public service.
Even though India labeled him a terrorist in 2022 for alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba links, Talha remains active in pushing for unity and leadership within Pakistani politics.