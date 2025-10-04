Hamas partially accepts Trump's peace proposal for Gaza

The Palestinian militant group Hamas has partially accepted United States President Donald Trump's peace proposal for Gaza. The acceptance comes with a few conditions, including an immediate end to hostilities and the release of all remaining hostages from their October 7 attacks. In a statement shared by Trump on his social media platform Truth Social, Hamas expressed appreciation for Arab, Islamic, and international efforts to end the conflict in Gaza.

Global support Hamas's national responsibility to defend Palestinian rights The statement said, "Hamas appreciates the Arab, Islamic, and international efforts...calling for an end to the war on the Gaza Strip." It also stressed its national responsibility to defend Palestinian rights. The group has held extensive consultations "within its leadership institutions, broad consultations with Palestinian forces and factions, and consultations with brothers, mediators, and friends, in order to reach a responsible position."

Power transfer Willingness to transfer Gaza administration Hamas has also expressed willingness to transfer the administration of Gaza to a "Palestinian body of independents (technocrats)," based on national consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic backing. The group has agreed to release all occupation prisoners in exchange for hostages, as per Trump's proposal. However, there was no mention of disarmament in their statement, which is one of Israel's key demands under Trump's plan.

Reduced offensive Israel scales back operations in Gaza In light of Hamas's partial agreement, Israel's political leadership has reportedly asked its military to scale back operations in Gaza. The Israeli government is preparing for an "immediate implementation" of the first stage of Trump's peace plan. Earlier, Trump had ordered Israel to stop bombing Gaza immediately after Hamas's partial agreement. He wrote on social media, "Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE."