Hamas dissolves Gaza government, paves way for technocratic committee
What's the story
The Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas has dissolved the governing body of the Gaza Strip, which it had ruled for nearly two decades. The move paves the way for a technocratic committee to take over civilian governance. This decision comes after a ceasefire came into effect between Hamas and Israel in October 2025.
Leadership change
National committee to take over
Ismail al-Thawabta, head of Hamas's government media office, confirmed to AFP the resignation of Mohammed al-Farra and the dissolution of the governing committee. The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), currently based in Cairo, is set to take over. Ali Shaath, head of NCAG, announced on social media that they are ready to govern as soon as resources are available.
Governance principles
Need for single authority and armed force
The NCAG has emphasized the need for a single authority and armed force under its command. "The fundamental requirements for the committee's success are a single authority, a single law with a clear mandate, and a single armed force..." Shaath wrote. The Board of Peace has also called for all weapons in Gaza to be controlled by the NCAG. Political expert Mkhaimar Abusada described Hamas's move as a "symbolic gesture," pointing out that disarmament remains unresolved.
Negotiation stalemate
Hamas-Israel ceasefire talks stalled
Hamas and other Palestinian factions have held talks in Cairo over the Gaza ceasefire's second phase, which includes disarmament. A diplomatic source told AFP this move shows progress on Hamas's part while highlighting Israel's failure to fulfill commitments. The first phase of the ceasefire involved hostage exchanges, but the second phase, covering disarmament and Israeli withdrawal, stalled.
Violence and disputes
Over 1,000 Palestinians killed since ceasefire
Since the ceasefire, at least 1,072 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to Hamas-run health ministry figures, which have been considered reliable by the United Nations. The Israeli military reports five soldiers killed during this period. The question of post-war governance in Gaza remains a sticking point between Hamas and Israel. Both sides accuse each other of violating the ceasefire agreement.