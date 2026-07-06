Hamas dissolves Gaza government, paves way for technocratic committee

Leadership change

National committee to take over

Ismail al-Thawabta, head of Hamas's government media office, confirmed to AFP the resignation of Mohammed al-Farra and the dissolution of the governing committee. The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), currently based in Cairo, is set to take over. Ali Shaath, head of NCAG, announced on social media that they are ready to govern as soon as resources are available.