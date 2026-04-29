Hamas intel officer who helped plan October 7 killed: Israel
What's the story
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has announced the killing of Iyad Ahmed Abd al-Rahman Shambari, a senior Hamas military intelligence official. The airstrike took place in northern Gaza. The IDF said Shambari was a "central figure involved in gathering intelligence on IDF troops" for attacks, and he "posed an immediate threat to IDF troops operating in the area." The IDF and Shin Bet said he also took part in planning the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, onslaught.
Operational significance
Shambari involved in planning attacks across Gaza
The IDF said in recent years, Shambari was in charge of compiling the operational situation assessment for the entire Gaza Strip. The IDF and Shin Bet stated he played a major role in gathering intelligence about Israeli forces in order to direct and carry out attacks on IDF troops, and that he posed an immediate threat to troops in the area.
Cross-border operations
IDF also targeted Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon
In a separate operation, the IDF also targeted Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon. The military said three Hezbollah operatives were killed and several military targets were hit, including weapons storage facilities and rocket launch positions. Hezbollah also fired a drone in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, killing a Defense Ministry civilian contractor. The explosive-laden first-person view (FPV) drone struck the excavator that was being operated by Hujirat, killing him. His 19-year-old son was also lightly injured by shrapnel in the incident.