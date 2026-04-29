The airstrike took place in northern Gaza

Hamas intel officer who helped plan October 7 killed: Israel

By Chanshimla Varah 03:14 pm Apr 29, 202603:14 pm

What's the story

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has announced the killing of Iyad Ahmed Abd al-Rahman Shambari, a senior Hamas military intelligence official. The airstrike took place in northern Gaza. The IDF said Shambari was a "central figure involved in gathering intelligence on IDF troops" for attacks, and he "posed an immediate threat to IDF troops operating in the area." The IDF and Shin Bet said he also took part in planning the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, onslaught.