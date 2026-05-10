Hantavirus-hit cruise ship arrives in Canary Islands; no docking yet
What's the story
The MV Hondius cruise ship, which has been linked to a hantavirus outbreak, has reached Tenerife in the Canary Islands. The ship arrived near the port of Granadilla before dawn on Sunday. However, it is still not allowed to dock due to a one-nautical-mile security perimeter around it, the BBC reported. This unprecedented operation involves 23 countries and aims to prevent the spread of a rare Andes strain of hantavirus.
Health screening
Medical teams to check passengers
Medical teams are expected to board the MV Hondius once it docks. They will check all passengers and crew members for symptoms of the hantavirus. So far, reports indicate that no one else is showing symptoms. After this, passengers will be grouped by nationality and taken to shore in small boats for repatriation on chartered flights.
Global response
WHO chief in Tenerife
World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is in Tenerife to supervise the disembarkation process. He has praised authorities for their "solid and effective response" to this outbreak. The virus is linked to a landfill site in Argentina and is usually transmitted by rodents. Although it rarely spreads between people, three cruise passengers have died from it.
Public reassurance
Public reassured about low risk of contagion
Spain's health minister, Monica Garcia, has reassured the public that "the risk of contagion for the general population is low." She added that "alarmism, misinformation, and confusion are contrary to the basic principles of preserving public health." Despite these assurances, there have been protests over safety measures outside the local parliament. Some locals remain concerned about potential risks from this outbreak.
Medical readiness
Intensive care specialists on standby
Intensive care specialists are on standby at Candelaria Hospital in case anyone from the Hondius needs immediate medical attention during transfer. A strict isolation facility is also prepared with the necessary equipment to handle infectious diseases. Despite initial resistance from local authorities over safety concerns, plans are now in place for the disembarkation and repatriation of those aboard the MV Hondius.