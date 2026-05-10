Hantavirus-hit cruise ship arrives in Canary Islands; no docking yet

The MV Hondius cruise ship, which has been linked to a hantavirus outbreak, has reached Tenerife in the Canary Islands. The ship arrived near the port of Granadilla before dawn on Sunday. However, it is still not allowed to dock due to a one-nautical-mile security perimeter around it, the BBC reported. This unprecedented operation involves 23 countries and aims to prevent the spread of a rare Andes strain of hantavirus.

Health screening Medical teams to check passengers Medical teams are expected to board the MV Hondius once it docks. They will check all passengers and crew members for symptoms of the hantavirus. So far, reports indicate that no one else is showing symptoms. After this, passengers will be grouped by nationality and taken to shore in small boats for repatriation on chartered flights.

Global response WHO chief in Tenerife World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is in Tenerife to supervise the disembarkation process. He has praised authorities for their "solid and effective response" to this outbreak. The virus is linked to a landfill site in Argentina and is usually transmitted by rodents. Although it rarely spreads between people, three cruise passengers have died from it.

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Public reassurance Public reassured about low risk of contagion Spain's health minister, Monica Garcia, has reassured the public that "the risk of contagion for the general population is low." She added that "alarmism, misinformation, and confusion are contrary to the basic principles of preserving public health." Despite these assurances, there have been protests over safety measures outside the local parliament. Some locals remain concerned about potential risks from this outbreak.

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