Harmeet Dhillon resigns as US civil rights chief after midterms
World
Harmeet Dhillon has resigned as the US assistant attorney general in charge of civil rights, marking a big shift for the Trump administration just after the midterm elections.
Attorney General Todd Blanche called her work "led the Civil Rights Division with conviction" and praised her strong commitment to civil liberties.
Dhillon delayed resignation per White House
Dhillon said her decision was personal: she waited until after the elections at the White House's request.
Known for using social media to spark civil rights investigations, she also focused on ending illegal DEI practices and supporting women's sports.
Calling her time in office "Serving my country as AAG for Civil Rights has been the honor of a lifetime," Dhillon is now looking forward to new opportunities ahead.