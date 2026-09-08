King Charles confirms Harry-Meghan are private citizens, not working royals
What's the story
King Charles III has confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be working members of the Royal Family. The letter from the Lord Chamberlain, a senior Palace official, was sent to clarify their status following their return from California with children Archie and Lilibet last month. It emphasized that they will continue to be "private citizens" and cannot use the titles of "His and Her Royal Highness."
Letter details
'It is well known that in January 2020...'
The letter was sent to Harry's team, government departments, military officials, and Lord Lieutenants.
It clarified that any engagements by the Sussexes will be private and not representative of the Royal Family.
"It is well known that in January 2020 the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of the Sovereign and are no longer working members of the Royal Family," it read.
Charitable endeavors
Couple's charitable work
The King's letter also stated that the charitable work of Harry and Markle is a personal matter undertaken in their private capacity.
It added that any inquiries regarding the reception to be given to them, especially where public funds may be involved, should be directed to Buckingham Palace.
The message from the King emphasizes that the position agreed upon in 2020, when they left the UK, known as the Sandringham Agreement, remains unchanged.
Return details
Their UK return this summer
Harry and Markle returned to the UK this summer, reportedly for their children to attend school.
They have maintained a low profile since their return, with Harry being spotted at a London TV and podcast studio recently.
The couple is expected to make public appearances this autumn as they settle in the UK and support their charities.
Security concerns
Security issues and Markle's possible return to acting
Unresolved disputes regarding Harry and Markle's security in the UK remain.
The letter stated that any operational security issues should be directed to the relevant police authorities.
Harry has previously complained about inadequate police protection in the UK, but the Palace insists this must be addressed by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec), which decides on security for royals and public figures.
Meanwhile, reports suggest Markle may consider returning to acting.