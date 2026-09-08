Prince Harry spotted working on 'mystery project' in London
What's the story
Prince Harry was recently spotted at a London production studio, Tower Bridge Studios. The Duke of Sussex was there for most of the day on September 4, working on an undisclosed "mystery project." The studio shared photos of him signing their celebrity wall on Instagram on Monday, and thanked him for choosing their facilities. This became Harry's first sighting since moving to the United Kingdom with his family last month.
Private project
Details about Harry's project remain under wraps
The details of Harry's project remain a mystery as Tower Bridge Studios operates "closed sets" for private bookings, per People.
The booking was made by an independent company and not by Harry himself, who was accompanied by a group of men during his visit.
The studios are located in a gated complex, ensuring privacy for celebrities and public figures.
Family life
Harry and Meghan are now based out of the UK
Harry, along with wife Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, returned to the United Kingdom on August 26.
They will be setting up a private home base in Britain while keeping their Montecito home in California.
The couple's move is expected to bring more public engagements for both Harry and Markle, including Harry's work with the Invictus Games.
Royal status
King Charles issued a letter reaffirming the Sussexes's status
Harry visited Tower Bridge Studios on September 4, and on the same day King Charles issued a letter reaffirming Harry and Markle's status as non-working members of the royal family.
The letter reiterated that their titles remain in abeyance and are not used.
It also clarified that their charitable work is done in a personal capacity, likening them to private citizens with commercial interests.
Family dynamics
Harry hopes for reconciliation with estranged family members
Harry's return to the UK also brings him closer to his estranged family members.
While he has been mending his relationship with King Charles, his bond with Prince William remains distant.
A close source revealed to People in July that there has been no movement, especially on William's side.
Despite this, Harry hopes for reconciliation, saying in 2025, "I would love reconciliation with my family."