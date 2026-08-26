Prince Harry, Meghan Markle return to UK today

The return of the Sussexes has sparked a media frenzy with reports that Markle was in talks for an acting role in a Guy Ritchie Netflix crime drama, The Gentlemen. However, backlash reportedly led to the withdrawal of the offer.

Branding experts say this shows what the couple brings to brands and entertainment groups: massive media attention and polarized opinions.

Their UK security arrangements remain unclear after Harry lost a legal battle demanding a better security level for his family.