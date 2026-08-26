Prince Harry, Meghan Markle return to UK today
What's the story
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to return to the United Kingdom on Wednesday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will fly privately from California with their children, Archie and Lilibet, as per BBC News. The couple was reported to be moving back to the UK last week, but they will not resume official royal duties. Instead, they will live as private citizens in a private residence outside London in the Cotswolds area.
Public interest
Markle in talks for role in Netflix crime drama
The return of the Sussexes has sparked a media frenzy with reports that Markle was in talks for an acting role in a Guy Ritchie Netflix crime drama, The Gentlemen. However, backlash reportedly led to the withdrawal of the offer.
Branding experts say this shows what the couple brings to brands and entertainment groups: massive media attention and polarized opinions.
Their UK security arrangements remain unclear after Harry lost a legal battle demanding a better security level for his family.
Branding impact
Branding opportunities and challenges for the Sussexes
The couple's return to the UK also presents branding opportunities and challenges.
Pauline MacLaran, a marketing professor at Royal Holloway University, reportedly said Markle's lifestyle brand As Ever could benefit from an "English touch."
This temporary move comes after Netflix did not renew Markle's cooking show With Love, Meghan for a third season.
The couple's $100 million Netflix deal was downgraded, too.
Recall
The Sussexes had left the UK in 2020
As per the BBC, Harry and Markle were last in the UK together in 2022, when they attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
This time around, they will stay for at least a few months, as their kids have been enrolled in school and the new term is due to start next week.
To recall, the Sussexes stepped back from their royal duties in early 2020 and left the UK before settling in California in March that year.