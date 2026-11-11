Harry Marchant stable after Krakow market shooting that killed 6
A 19-year-old from York, Harry Marchant, was hurt in a tragic shooting at Krakow's Main Market Square on November 7.
Six people lost their lives and 15 others were injured. Among those who died were four Polish citizens, one British national, and an Austrian woman.
Harry is now stable in the hospital, and his family has thanked everyone who helped him through this tough time.
Krakow attacker linked to far-right dies
Sienna and Rimini Chapman, visiting Krakow for a birthday trip, shared how they escaped the chaos, at first thinking it was just the shots were to scare the pigeons away, but then everyone suddenly started running toward us before running for cover in a nearby cafe.
The attacker died two days later; early investigations link him to far-right beliefs, and sadly, his own family members were found dead at his home.