Hawaii reels from nolo as Polo nears Baja California
World
Hawaii is still feeling the effects of Hurricane Nolo, even as it moves away: think strong winds (up to 169km/h) and high surf advisory for the Big Island.
At the same time, Hurricane Polo, packing even stronger winds at 201km/h, is closing in on Baja California.
The National Hurricane Center says both storms could mean flooding and mudslides for the regions.
Hawaii and Mexico mobilize storm response
Hawaii isn't taking any chances: more than 120 National Guard members were activated, with federal help also in play, especially after the recent hit from Hurricane Lala.
In Mexico, the navy is sending out teams and supplies along the Pacific Coast ahead of Polo's arrival.
Oh, and there's a new tropical storm, Rachel, off Mexico's coast too, but for now, it's not a threat.