Hazle Township residents call $10,000 checks bribes over data center

People living in Hazle Township, Pennsylvania, are saying "I call it a bribe," to $10,000 checks from a developer hoping to build a big data center nearby.

Many locals feel the money is just a bribe to win their support, especially after seeing trees cleared out behind their homes.

One resident put it plainly: "I call it a bribe,"

Even with construction paused by a court order, the company keeps offering cash, but neighbors aren't convinced.