Hazle Township residents call $10,000 checks bribes over data center
People living in Hazle Township, Pennsylvania, are saying "I call it a bribe," to $10,000 checks from a developer hoping to build a big data center nearby.
Many locals feel the money is just a bribe to win their support, especially after seeing trees cleared out behind their homes.
One resident put it plainly: "I call it a bribe,"
Even with construction paused by a court order, the company keeps offering cash, but neighbors aren't convinced.
NorthPoint Development blames misinformation and fear
The developer, NorthPoint Development, says there is a lot of misinformation and fear that has circulated about data centers and our project.
Still, concerns about noise, pollution, and losing green spaces have people worried about their quality of life.
This isn't just happening here; across the US in the first three months of 2026, local opposition blocked or delayed at least 75 data center projects.
Even bigger offers like a multimillion-dollar fund haven't swayed folks who want their neighborhoods left alone.