Heavy rain triggers Gaza camp embankment collapse, 5 killed
World
Heavy rain in central Gaza led to a sand embankment collapsing at a camp for displaced families, taking the lives of three children and two women.
Rescuers worked at night with their phone flashlights and managed to pull five injured survivors from the rubble.
Gaza Civil Defence urges tent relocation
After this tragedy, Gaza's Civil Defence is urging international groups to help move tents out of risky areas and provide sturdier shelter.
Flooding has already swamped tens of thousands of tents across Gaza, with water rising up to 1.5 meters.
U.N. agencies say current aid just isn't enough. More support is needed so families can stay safe as they face both conflict and harsh weather.