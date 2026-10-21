Helen Haines hospitalized after Wangaratta car attack, both legs amputated
World
Australian lawmaker Helen Haines is recovering in hospital after a shocking car attack near her Wangaratta office left her with both legs amputated.
The independent, is stable.
A 43-year-old man faces multiple charges and said the attack was "targeted."
Police probe motive in Haines attack
Police are looking into what motivated the attacker, as this incident has sparked fresh concerns about politicians' safety in Australia.
Flowers have been leaving outside Haines's office to show their support.