Helicopter crash near Everest kills Chennai tourist Vasanth Kumar Balaramudu

A helicopter crash near Mount Everest on Tuesday took the life of Vasanth Kumar Balaramudu, a 47-year-old tourist from Chennai, and left another person of Indian origin injured.

The accident happened at Pheriche, about 12km from Everest Base Camp, when two helicopters attempted to land at the same time and their rotor blades collided.

Also hurt were Shailesh Krishna Patel, a New Zealand citizen of Indian descent, and Fishtail Air pilot Rabindra Prajapati.