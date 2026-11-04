Helicopter crash near Everest kills Chennai tourist Vasanth Kumar Balaramudu
A helicopter crash near Mount Everest on Tuesday took the life of Vasanth Kumar Balaramudu, a 47-year-old tourist from Chennai, and left another person of Indian origin injured.
The accident happened at Pheriche, about 12km from Everest Base Camp, when two helicopters attempted to land at the same time and their rotor blades collided.
Also hurt were Shailesh Krishna Patel, a New Zealand citizen of Indian descent, and Fishtail Air pilot Rabindra Prajapati.
Nepalese authorities probe Lukla miscommunication
The crash likely happened because the helicopters were operating beyond the coverage of the nearest air traffic control tower in Lukla and misunderstood each other's landing plans.
Both helicopters, one evacuating tourists and one carrying cargo, ended up on the helipad together.
Nepalese authorities are investigating, while the Indian embassy in Kathmandu is coordinating to bring back Balaramudu's remains.
The injured have been flown to Kathmandu for treatment, while Balaramudu's body will be sent back to India after a post-mortem.