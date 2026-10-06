flydubai captain underwent emergency treatment after ax attack by co-pilot
What's the story
Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073, suffered a skull fracture after his co-pilot attacked him with a crash ax, reports said. The co-pilot, an Omani national, carried out the attack in an alleged attempt to crash the plane. Despite his injuries and heavy blood loss, Captain Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door for crew members and passengers to enter.
Emergency landing
Co-pilot attempted to crash plane after stabbing captain
The co-pilot, identified as Hamad Al-Hammami, attempted to crash the plane "as revenge for Gaza."
"I did this as revenge for Gaza. I wanted to die as a martyr," Hamam al-Hammami allegedly told Emirati investigators.
The flight plunged nearly 18,000 feet and sent an emergency signal before switching to code squawk 7500, indicating a hijacking.
After the cockpit breach was contained, the aircraft made an emergency landing at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
Medical treatment
Captain Machchhar undergoes treatment for 'depressed fracture'
Captain Machchhar suffered a "depressed fracture" on his skull and several other injuries on his limbs, chest, and upper abdomen. He underwent emergency treatment in Saudi Arabia, where doctors reconstructed his skull, sources told NDTV.
The pilot was then airlifted to Abu Dhabi for advanced medical care at a specialized facility.
His family has been allowed to visit him and receive regular health updates.
Recovery progress
Positive recovery; Captain Machchhar wants to return to flying
Captain Machchhar is reportedly showing "positive recovery" and has started walking and eating a bit.
He has also expressed a desire to return to flying once his vision is fully restored.
His neurological assessment is being carried out as he continues to remain under observation in Abu Dhabi.
"His positive spirit is a huge boost. He continues to smile through the ordeal," a source told News18.