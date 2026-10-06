flydubai captain underwent emergency treatment after ax attack by co-pilot 

The co-pilot, identified as Hamad Al-Hammami, attempted to crash the plane "as revenge for Gaza."

"I did this as revenge for Gaza. I wanted to die as a martyr," Hamam al-Hammami allegedly told Emirati investigators.

The flight plunged nearly 18,000 feet and sent an emergency signal before switching to code squawk 7500, indicating a hijacking.

After the cockpit breach was contained, the aircraft made an emergency landing at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.