Herzog authorizes Eisenkot who urges Likud to protect Israeli democracy
World
Gadi Eisenkot, former IDF chief and leader of the Yashar party, just got the go-ahead from President Herzog to try forming a new government.
He is urging members of Netanyahu's Likud party to work with him on a national emergency government, warning that "without immediate action, Israel risks irreversible damage" to its democracy.
Eisenkot faces 6-week coalition deadline
Eisenkot has up to six weeks to build a coalition, a tough job since his support is split between Jewish and Arab blocs.
He has ruled out teaming up with Netanyahu and is calling for creative compromises to help steer Israel through this tense political moment.