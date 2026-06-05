Hezbollah's chief engineer killed in Israeli strike in Lebanon 

The Israeli military said it killed Abd Harb, a senior commander of Hezbollah's engineering unit, in an airstrike last week. The IDF said it struck Harb after he "attempted to harm" Israeli soldiers. "Harb commanded the engineering unit that was responsible for assembling and deploying explosives intended to harm IDF soldiers in southern Lebanon," the military said. The military said he had been involved in attacks against Israel since the 2006 Lebanon war.

Ongoing conflict Hezbollah yet to confirm death of Harb Hezbollah has not confirmed his death. The Israeli military also conducted overnight airstrikes on a rocket launcher allegedly used by Hezbollah to target Israeli troops. These strikes come after the US said that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to implement a ceasefire that would require a "complete cessation" of fire by the group. They also agreed to create "pilot zones," in which the Lebanese armed forces "will take exclusive control of the territory to the exclusion of all non-state actors."

Diplomatic efforts Hezbollah rejects ceasefire However, on Thursday, Hezbollah rejected the United States-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem called the negotiations "futile" and "humiliating," rejecting them on behalf of "broad segments of the Lebanese people." He said the agreement's demand that its fighters leave southern Lebanon under fire would mean "surrender, defeat and achieving the enemy's goals."

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