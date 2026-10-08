Hideo Fuseda: Japan seeks AI infrastructure cooperation with India
Japan said it wants deeper cooperation with India to ramp up digital infrastructure for artificial intelligence.
The news dropped at the India Mobile Congress 2026, where Hideo Fuseda, Vice Minister for International Affairs at Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, highlighted how solid data centers and fast fiber networks are now must-haves as AI keeps growing.
Experts stress infrastructure resilience and cooperation
Fuseda pointed out that reliable digital infrastructure isn't just about speed: it also helps protect against disasters and cyber threats.
Industry experts at the event agreed, saying countries need to work together on things like broadband and cloud services if they want to keep up with AI's huge demands.
With Japan's experience in building tough digital systems, India could get a helpful boost as it pushes ahead with its tech goals.