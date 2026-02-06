Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev, a senior figure in Russia's military intelligence (GRU), was shot multiple times in an alleged assassination attempt on Friday. The incident took place near a residential building on Volokolamskoye Highway in Moscow . The assailant reportedly fled the scene after shooting Alexeyev in the back several times. Russian media outlet SHOT reported that "the killer was waiting for the Lieutenant General of the Russian Defense Ministry today near a residential building."

Background Alekseev was 1st deputy head of Russian military intelligence Alekseev has been the first deputy head of Russian military intelligence since 2011 and is a key figure in GRU operations. He was sanctioned by the United States in 2016 for "malicious cyber activities" during the US presidential election. The United Kingdom and European Union also imposed sanctions on him over his alleged involvement in the 2018 Salisbury chemical attack.

Contributions Canada sanctioned Alekseev for role in Russia's invasion of Ukraine In August 2022, Canada sanctioned Alekseev for his role in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Despite these sanctions, he was awarded the title of Hero of the Russian Federation by the Kremlin in 2017. Alekseev played a crucial role in quelling the Wagner rebellion in 2023 and negotiating with Yevgeny Prigozhin. The Investigative Committee has launched an official investigation into this high-profile incident involving such a senior official.

