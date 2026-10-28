High turnout sees PM Netanyahu and Gadi Eisenkot claim mandate
Israel just had its most intense election since 1999, with nearly 78% of voters showing up; clearly, people wanted their voices heard after years of controversy around Prime Minister Netanyahu.
Both Netanyahu and his main rival, Gadi Eisenkot, are now saying they have the right to form the next government.
But with neither side winning a clear majority, things are still up in the air.
Arab-Israeli parties surge in Israel election
Arab-Israeli parties made big gains thanks to the high turnout, signaling pushback against Netanyahu's policies.
Even though Eisenkot isn't keen on teaming up with Arab lawmakers, he'll likely need their support to get anything done.
Eisenkot is promising a more inclusive government and wants to tackle extremist activity in the West Bank, a possible sign that Israeli politics could be heading for real change if he takes charge.