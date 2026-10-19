High winds topple tree branch at Whittier school injures 13
High winds swept across Southern California caused a tree branch to fall on a group of students at Katherine Edwards Middle School in Whittier, California, around 2:05pm on Friday, Oct. 16.
13 students were hurt, most with minor injuries, though one needed extra care.
The city shared its support for the families and said, "We are grateful to the first responders and medical personnel providing care and assistance."
Whittier community helps students amid outages
Right after the accident, community members (even a mail carrier) jumped in to help out.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn praised firefighters and school staff for their fast response and wished the students a speedy recovery.
Meanwhile, those same winds knocked out power for more than 110,000 customers across Southern California as officials tried to prevent wildfires, leaving many waiting for updates on when electricity would come back.