Hillary Clinton calls NVIDIA's Jensen Huang reappointment a 'Supergate'
Big news in tech: Hillary Clinton just called NVIDIA's decision to bring back Jensen Huang as CEO a "Supergate," voicing worries about national security, corruption, and insider trading.
NVIDIA's board made the call after a unanimous vote, even as some lawmakers raised red flags.
Donald Trump backs Jensen Huang
Donald Trump jumped in to support Huang, calling his return an "absolutely GREAT decision" and insisting there's no case for prosecution despite China-related allegations.
Meanwhile, NVIDIA's board says they trust Huang's leadership.