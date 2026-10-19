Himachal Pradesh apple farmers adopt Israeli anti-hail nets for protection

Apple farmers in Himachal Pradesh are turning to Israeli anti-hail nets to save their crops from unpredictable hailstorms and harsh weather.

With demand up by over 21% in 2025-26 (imports rose 21.6% in 2025-26 vs 2024-25), these nets have become a go-to solution: they protect apples while still letting in sunlight, helping farmers keep both quality and yield steady despite climate ups and downs.