Himachal Pradesh apple farmers adopt Israeli anti-hail nets for protection
Apple farmers in Himachal Pradesh are turning to Israeli anti-hail nets to save their crops from unpredictable hailstorms and harsh weather.
With demand up by over 21% in 2025-26 (imports rose 21.6% in 2025-26 vs 2024-25), these nets have become a go-to solution: they protect apples while still letting in sunlight, helping farmers keep both quality and yield steady despite climate ups and downs.
Government subsidies back Israeli nets adoption
Now, about 35% to 40% of Himachal Pradesh's apple orchards use these anti-hail nets.
Farmers say they're worth it, even though local options cost less, because the Israeli ones are just more reliable against tough weather.
Plus, government schemes are pitching in with subsidies that cover up to one-half of the cost, making it easier for growers to invest in a more secure harvest.