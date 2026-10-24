Most-wanted Haryana gangster arrested in US: Report
What's the story
Haryana gangster Himanshu Bhau, one of India's most-wanted criminals, has reportedly been arrested in the United States by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), according to information available to India Today. Bhau, whose real name is Himanshu Ritoliya, is wanted in several criminal cases including murder and extortion across Delhi and Haryana.
International alert
Interpol Red Notice issued against Bhau
An Interpol Red Notice was issued against Bhau in August 2023 on the request of Indian law enforcement agencies.
The notice was issued after he was declared wanted in multiple criminal cases, including murder and extortion.
The Red Notice seeks the location and provisional arrest of a wanted person pending extradition or similar legal proceedings; it is not an international arrest warrant by itself.
Criminal background
Who is Himanshu Bhau?
Bhau, born in 2002, is among the youngest gangsters to emerge from Haryana's organized crime network.
He allegedly joined the world of crime as a teenager and escaped from a juvenile correctional facility in 2020.
Police have linked him to several cases involving murder, attempted murder, extortion, illegal weapons, and criminal conspiracy.
His alleged operations have spanned multiple states, with investigators accusing him of running his network from abroad and coordinating with associates in India.
Gang rivalry
Gang wars and violent rivalry
Bhau is also reportedly associated with the Neeraj Bawana gang and has been involved in a violent rivalry with the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar network.
His alleged gang has been linked to several high-profile shootings and murder cases in Delhi and Haryana, including incidents at a Burger King outlet in Delhi and outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav's residence.
The alleged gang is also accused of using shootings and threats to intimidate businesspersons for extortion money.
Ongoing investigations
Bhau's gang under police radar
In 2022, Bhau came under police scrutiny after three murders were reported in Haryana within 24 hours. His network was alleged to have used armed associates for attacks on targets.
More recently, members of his alleged gang were investigated in connection with the killing of a property dealer in outer Delhi.
Delhi Police arrested two alleged shooters after an encounter in September 2026 and detained a juvenile accomplice involved in this case.