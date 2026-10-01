Hindu Kush shaken by 5.44 magnitude quake no injuries reported
World
Early Thursday, a 5.44-magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, according to German geoscientists.
The quake happened around 6:59am. IST at a shallow depth of just 10km, meaning people nearby probably felt it pretty strongly.
So far, there haven't been any reports of injuries or damage.
Hindu Kush on Indian Eurasian plates
The Hindu Kush sits right where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet, making it a hotspot for earthquakes, big and small.
Scientists say this kind of seismic activity is pretty normal for the region, which often sees both moderate and deeper tremors as part of its ongoing geological shifts.