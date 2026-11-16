Trump-Xi-Putin's first trilateral meeting would be of 'groundbreaking significance': China
What's the story
The first face-to-face trilateral meeting between United States President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be held on November 19 in Shenzhen, China. The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. According to the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, this meeting is of "groundbreaking significance."
Agenda overview
Topics of discussion during the meeting
"They will exchange views in depth on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations, which is of groundbreaking significance," Mao told reporters in Beijing, as per Reuters.
Mao added that stronger communication among China, Russia, and the United States, along with managing differences and stabilizing relations, serves the interests of all three countries.
The meeting also reflects international community expectations, she added.
Nuclear arms control is expected to be a key topic of discussion during this meeting.
Disarmament discussions
Trump expected to push for talks on reducing nuclear weapons
Trump is expected to push for talks on reducing nuclear weapons, amid concerns over their proliferation.
"He will discuss the reduction of nuclear weapons in the world, whose proliferation President Trump believes is very dangerous," Olivia Wales, a White House spokeswoman, said last week.
The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) between Washington and Moscow expired in February 2026. This treaty had placed limits on the strategic nuclear arsenals of both countries.
Disarmament debate
China previously reluctant to join nuclear arms control talks
Trump rejected Russia's proposal to extend it, instead calling for a "new, improved and modernized" arrangement that would include China.
China had previously been reluctant to join nuclear arms control talks with Washington and Moscow, arguing that both countries have much larger arsenals.
Beijing insists that the US and Russia should take the lead in disarmament discussions.
Pentagon estimates suggest China's arsenal has over 600 warheads compared to over 5,000 each for America and Russia.