"They will exchange views in depth on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations, which is of groundbreaking significance," Mao told reporters in Beijing, as per Reuters.

Mao added that stronger communication among China, Russia, and the United States, along with managing differences and stabilizing relations, serves the interests of all three countries.

The meeting also reflects international community expectations, she added.

Nuclear arms control is expected to be a key topic of discussion during this meeting.