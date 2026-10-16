Hoax bomb call forces St Cuthbert's evacuation in Greater Manchester
World
More than 1,000 students at St Cuthbert's Roman Catholic High School in Greater Manchester had to evacuate on Friday morning after a suspicious call led to a bomb scare.
The police were called in, and the school went into lockdown as a precaution.
Thankfully, Greater Manchester Police later confirmed there was no real threat. It turned out to be a hoax.
School closed for police investigation
To be safe, the school closed for the rest of the day so police could investigate.
Parents were quickly updated and reassured that everyone was safe.
The school also asked families not to spread rumors about intruders or weapons.
If all goes well with the investigation, classes are expected to start up again on Monday 19 October 2026.