Hoax bomb emails hit Glasgow and Edinburgh schools, no disruption
World
Scottish schools in cities like Glasgow and Edinburgh got hit with hoax bomb threat emails, but police said the messages were being treated as a hoax and officers were investigating.
Schools followed safety checks and then carried on as usual, so students and teachers weren't disrupted.
Email targeted 160 Northern Ireland schools
Northern Ireland schools received an email about an explosive device in 160 schools.
The education minister said the threats were not being treated as a "viable threat."