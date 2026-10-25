Hospital officials: Israeli drone strike hits Gaza university, killing 3
World
An Israeli drone strike hit a university in Gaza City, killing three staff members and injuring eight students, according to hospital officials.
The military says it's investigating, but the attack has already drawn strong criticism from Gaza's education ministry for making things even harder for students and teachers.
Gaza education ministry: 95% buildings damaged
Gaza's education ministry says nearly all academic buildings, about 95%, have been damaged since the conflict began.
They're frustrated by how little the world seems to be reacting, warning that this silence only encourages more attacks.
Over the past six days, 10 students and educators have lost their lives in similar incidents.