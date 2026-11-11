House Republicans press DOJ to probe Jeffrey Epstein associates
House Republicans are pressing the Justice Department to look harder at people connected to Jeffrey Epstein after a new report criticized how federal officials handled his and Ghislaine Maxwell's cases.
The report, led by Rep. James Comer, calls for more questioning of Epstein's associates and better access to records for survivors.
James Comer proposes nondisclosure limits
Comer has also proposed a bill to stop nondisclosure agreements from silencing witnesses.
The DOJ says its investigation is still ongoing since there is no time limit on human trafficking cases.
Meanwhile, Democrat Robert Garcia called the report "misleading" and pointed out issues with document transparency, while the report found survivor protection failures, promising more scrutiny as Democrats get ready to lead the committee.