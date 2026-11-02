Houthi advance within 80km of Aden risks wider regional escalation
Yemen's Houthi fighters have moved within 80km of Aden, the government's temporary capital, for the first time since 2015.
Their advance is making headlines because it threatens key roads and has opened a volatile new front in the wider US-Israeli war on Iran, drawing both the Houthis and Saudi Arabia deeper into the regional conflict.
The fighting is also making life tougher for people in Yemen, with more families forced to leave their homes.
Clashes in Yemen displace over 100,000
Since September, Houthis have seized parts of Yemen's Red Sea coast, putting the vital Bab el-Mandeb Strait (a major route for global shipping and oil) at risk.
The latest clashes broke a U.N. truce and have displaced over 100,000 people, leading to shortages of essentials and deepening Yemen's ongoing crisis.