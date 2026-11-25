Houthis attack Saudi's financial tower; Indians among 11 injured
What's the story
The Public Investment Fund (PIF) Tower in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was attacked by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Tuesday. The drone attack left 11 people injured, including two Saudi citizens, two Indians, three Nepalis, and four Egyptians. This is the second such attack on the tower in six days. The Houthis, which control much of western Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, have been attacking Saudi airports, oil infrastructure and office buildings since Yemen's civil war reignited in July.
Emergency response
Emergency teams responded immediately: Saudi Civil Defense
Saudi Civil Defense confirmed the incident and said emergency teams responded immediately.
Turki al-Maliki, a spokesperson for a Saudi-led coalition, condemned the attack as a "cowardly terrorist attack," adding that authorities are conducting an on-site investigation.
"The deliberate targeting of civilians and civilian objects by the [Houthis] will be met with a firm response," he said in a post on X.
Escalating tensions
Houthis threaten to attack Saudi ports
After the attack on the PIF Tower, Houthi brigadier general Yahya Saree threatened that if Riyadh strikes Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah, the port of Jeddah and all Saudi ports along the Red Sea coast would be targeted.
The attacks on Saudi Arabia come amid wider strikes by Tehran and Iran-linked forces in the Gulf.
Bahrain also reported an attack over the weekend, with two people injured.
Broader conflict
India has strongly condemned the attack
India has strongly condemned the attack on the tower as well as the continued attacks targeting civilian, economic and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.
"The Embassy of India in Riyadh is providing all possible assistance to the injured and their families. These attacks seriously endanger civilian lives, violate the sovereignty of Saudi Arabia, and undermine regional security and stability. We call for immediate cessation of such attacks," the Ministry of External Affairs said.