Houthi attacks suspend Riyadh flights, Indians travel to Dammam, Bahrain
With flights to and from Riyadh on Indian carriers suspended due to Houthi rebel attacks, a lot of people are now taking long bus and taxi rides to places like Dammam or Bahrain just to catch another flight home.
Indian airlines Air India and IndiGo have paused their Riyadh routes until at least October 24 because of the chaos and damage at the airport.
Indian consular help 24x7, busses running
Flight cancelations mean fewer seats and higher fares, so many travelers are stuck with four- to six-hour road trips.
The Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah have activated 24x7 control rooms and are assisting Indian passengers seeking guidance.
Meanwhile, airlines are rerouting flights or offering free rebooking options, and bus services between Riyadh and Jeddah are still running to help everyone get where they need to go.